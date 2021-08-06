Maxar delays launch of Legion satellites

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has delayed launch of its Worldview Legion constellation of satellites until the first half of 2022.

The Westminster-based aerospace company had anticipated launching the first of the Legion satellites in late 2021 but has postponed because of hardware and pandemic delays.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonski said in an investor call this week that hardware expected from Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) is coming later than its anticipated July delivery date. He also said that pandemic restrictions in California have hampered engineering and testing progress.

“It’s important to get the launch right, and that takes time,” he told investors.

Jablonski said that the first of six satellite launches is now projected for a March to June window next year. The other five satellites are under simultaneous development and will launch later in the year.

Worldview Legion is a system that enables high frequency monitoring of high interest areas on earth that is useful especially for national security purposes.

The company also announced this week it’s second quarter results, which showed a $45 million profit.

