Lumen Technologies earnings up 34% for Q2

BROOMFIELD — Lumen Technologies reported Thursday $506 million in earnings, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2021. That’s a 34% increase from the $377 million, or 35 cents per share, it earned in the second quarter of 2020.
Total revenue was $4.92 billion, down 5.1% from the $5.19 billion Lumen earned in the second quarter of last year.
During the quarter, Lumen sold its incumbent local exchange carrier assets, including consumer, small business and wholesale customers and assets, to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $7.5 billion. It also sold its Latin American operations to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.
Lumen’s board of directors also authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program to take place over the next two years.
“Lumen delivered solid adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the second quarter, and we are executing on our strategy to optimize the Lumen asset portfolio, positioning the company for future growth,” said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of Lumen, in a prepared statement. “We are well positioned strategically with our significant and accelerating fiber investments across both business and mass markets.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Lumen Technologies reported Thursday $506 million in earnings, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2021. That’s a 34% increase from the $377 million, or 35 cents per share, it earned in the second quarter of 2020.
Total revenue was $4.92 billion, down 5.1% from the $5.19 billion Lumen earned in the second quarter of last year.
During the quarter, Lumen sold its incumbent local exchange carrier assets, including consumer, small business and wholesale customers and assets, to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $7.5 billion. It also sold its Latin American operations to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.
Lumen’s board of directors also authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program to take place over the next two years.
“Lumen delivered solid adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the second quarter, and we are executing on our strategy to optimize the Lumen asset portfolio, positioning the company for future growth,” said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of Lumen, in a prepared statement. “We are well positioned strategically with our significant and accelerating fiber investments across both business and mass markets.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!