Intellabridge launches $17.6M funding round

BOULDER — Blockchain company Intellabridge launched a $17.6 million equity and options funding round earlier this week, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has raised $7.8 million so far.

Formerly known as Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp., Intellabridge is attempting to create decentralized banking services — such as checking and savings accounts and investing — on the blockchain.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC