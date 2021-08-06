Funding Friday: Intellabridge raises $10M CAD

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Intellabridge Technology Corp., a Boulder-based decentralized finance and blockchain company, raised $10 million CAD, with investors having the option to purchase another $10 million CAD of equity within the next three years. Intellabridge is developing traditional banking services, such as checking and savings accounts and investing, on the blockchain.
- Longmont-based ski boot manufacturer Zay Products Inc. has raised $573,432 of a $1.09 million equity and options round. Zay develops boots that have dynamic radial closures rather than buckles. It claims its boots hold the foot to the ski better and provide better circulation and warmth.
- Rebalance Health Inc., a Boulder health and lifestyle performance company, has raised $4.2 million of a $5.01 million equity round.
- Louisville security automation company Swimlane Inc. raised $221,852 in equity.
