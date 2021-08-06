Banking, service mark Staudinger’s success

2021 Women of Distinction – Banking & Finance

Nicole Staudinger – FirstBank

FORT COLLINS — As market president for FirstBank, Colorado’s third-largest bank, Nicole Staudinger manages eight locations, more than 100 employees and $1.2 billion in assets. So it shouldn’t be surprising that she made BizWest’s list of 40 Under Forty business leaders in 2007 and its Notable Women in Banking this year, as well as being named to CoBiz magazine’s Most Influential Young Professionals list in 2015 and its Women to Watch list in 2020. Also in 2020, Colorado State University’s Everitt Real Estate Center named her its Entrepreneur of the Year.

“I have been fortunate to spend the last 24 years with this company serving our community,” she said. “The banks in Northern Colorado have thrived and continue to be recognized as high performing in regard to loan and deposit growth, credit quality, and for the people-centered and service-focused culture.”

Before being named market president in 2015, she was responsible for consumer and commercial lending, opening new branches in Northern Colorado, and has done extensive work in all aspects of affordable-housing lending. She chairs CSU’s College of Business Global Leadership Council and the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce board. She is co-chair of Northern Colorado Prospers, a $4 million, five-year capital campaign to promote and solve regional issues including Interstate 25 expansion, reigniting the economy post pandemics and understanding the region’s talent needs. She has chaired Housing Catalyst, formerly known as the Fort Collins Housing Authority, and worked with Homeward 2020 and Junior Achievement.

Her record of community service also includes work with the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, Loveland Elder Green House Homes for Life Enrichment, Innosphere, the Loveland Housing Development Corp., Commercial Real Estate Women, the Resurrection Christian School Foundation, Weld County United Way, the Windsor Housing Authority and the Windsor Affordable Housing Coalition.

“I believe strongly in advocating for the business community,” Staudinger said, “especially women-owned businesses.” She champions work involving financial literacy, paths to self-sufficiency and children’s issues.

“FirstBank’s mantra of ‘banking for good’ is one that is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I strive to make people my central motivation in every decision and treat everyone with respect. Relationships, networking and fostering inclusivity in meaningful ways is very important to me.”

Staudinger grew up on a cattle ranch in northeastern Colorado and is a third-generation CSU graduate.

“This past year has been a year of being agile both at home and in my leadership roles at FirstBank and in the community,” she said. “The past few months have shown me how important it is to be able to pivot and overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. My pride in my team’s resiliency and heart during the pandemic loan program is indescribable — seeing bankers working around the clock to help our customers provide much needed PPP loans and other assistance is something I will never forget. As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, my goal is to always lead with consistency and a grateful heart. The Northern Colorado community is full of incredible people.”