Arca sees second quarter losses more than double

WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: ABIO), a pharmaceutical company developing therapies for cardiovascular diseases and COVID-19 vaccines, posted a net second quarter loss of more than $4.8 million, more than doubling the roughly $1.3 million loss in the same period last year.

Expenses greatly increased during the most recent quarter with research and development expenditures totaling $3.6 million compared with $400,000 during the second quarter of 2020.

Because the company is still in the development phase of its drug creation process, Arca has no revenue.

Despite the growing loss, the company had $63.2 million in cash on hand as of June 30, enough to see it through 2022.

“We continue to be encouraged with the opportunities we see in our development pipeline compounds, [potential COVID-19 treatment] rNAPc2 and [unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator for treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure (HF)] Gencaro,” Arca CEO Michael Bristow said in a statement accompanying the firm’s quarterly report. “With the ASPEN-COVID-19 Phase 2b trial of rNAPc2 expanding to South America, we look forward to completing the trial, and we anticipate sharing the results in the fourth quarter. Given the rate of global vaccination and the continued emergence of variants, along with rNAPc2’s combination of anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, we believe it has the potential to be effective in addressing COVID-19 impacts in hospitalized patients. For Gencaro, we believe that, if approved, it may be a safe and effective therapy for the treatment of higher ejection fraction heart failure patients with atrial fibrillation and look forward to evaluating it in the planned PRECISION-AF Phase 3 clinical study.”

During the last quarter, Arca added Jeff Dekker as chief financial officer and Christopher Graybill as vice president of clinical development.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC