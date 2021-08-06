Home » Industry News » Legal & Courts



Anschutz tax refund suit rejected by court

A lawsuit by billionaire Phil Anschutz and his wife Nancy that sought an almost $8 million tax refund from Colorado was rejected Thursday by a Denver District Court judge, the Colorado Sun reports.

The Anschutzes had argued that pandemic-related changes to federal tax law entitled them to the refund.

