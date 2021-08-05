Superior Chamber to welcome new leader

SUPERIOR — Deana Miller will take over as the Superior Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director at the end of August.

She takes over from T.J. Sullivan, who was hired last month to serve as the CEO of the Parker Chamber of Commerce.

Miller has experience in Superior, previously serving as the town’s cultural arts and events supervisor.

Her resume also includes stints as a technical adviser with Downtown Colorado Inc. and as a Colorado creative industries manager with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

