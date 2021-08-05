Anheuser Busch invests $18.2M to upgrade Fort Collins brewery

FORT COLLINS — Anheuser-Busch is upgrading its Fort Collins brewery with an $18.2 million investment to increase capacity and reduce its environmental impact.

The investment is part of a broader $1 billion, two-year initiative announced earlier this year to expand U.S. operations, help drive economic recovery in the 26 states in which the company operates and foster sustainable innovation.

The Fort Collins brewery produces 33 different beer brands, including Budweiser, Busch, Goose Island, Michelob, Shock Top and Rolling Rock. The brewery also supports the company’s program to produce and can emergency drinking water when needed around the country due to natural disasters.

“We’re proud to be a dedicated member of the Fort Collins community since 1988, and this investment epitomizes our deep commitment to our community and to the broader beer industry,” Gene Bocis, senior general manager, Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins brewery, said in a prepared statement. “Our team is excited to continue expanding our ability and capacity to brew some of America’s most recognizable and beloved brands right here in Fort Collins where we employ nearly 600 people.”

Bocis told The Denver Post that part of the $18.2 million would be used to purchase new brewing equipment to reduce carbon emissions and water consumption.

Anheuser Busch CEO Brendon Whitworth said the planned $1 billion investment “is about supporting our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs during our nation’s critical period of recovery. The Fort Collins brewery plays an important role in enabling our innovations and producing the highest-quality products for our consumers to enjoy. This investment in Fort Collins and the surrounding community is one way that Anheuser-Busch is helping to accelerate our overall recovery.”

Anheuser-Busch owns and operates more than 120 facilities around the country and employs more than 19,000 people.

Construction to upgrade the Fort Collins brewery is underway, with completion expected later this year.