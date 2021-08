BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (NYSE: NDLS) posted $5.6 million in net income, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2021, a dramatic turnaround from its $13.4 million, or 30 cents per share, loss in the second quarter of 2020, according to its earnings report.

Noodles’ revenue increased 56% year-over-year, from $80.1 million in the second quarter 2020 to $125.6 million this year.

The company’s stock closed at $12.64 per share, up 4.2% from open.