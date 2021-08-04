Home » Industry News » Economy & Economic Development



Colorado bankruptcies decline 22.5% in July from year ago

— 

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 22.5% in July compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties. 

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 540 bankruptcy filings in July, down from 697 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 4,007 statewide, down 23.3% from 5,225 recorded through July 2020.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

  • Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in July, compared with 26 in July 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 145, compared with 187 a year ago.
  • Broomfield recorded 12 bankruptcy filings in July, compared with nine in July 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 50, down from 67 in 2020. 
  • Larimer County filings totaled 23 in July, compared with 36 a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 199, down from 246 through July 2020.
  • Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 37 in July, down from 44 recorded a year ago. Year to date, Weld County has recorded 290 bankruptcy filings, compared with 336 a year ago.

