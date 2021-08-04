Colorado bankruptcies decline 22.5% in July from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 22.5% in July compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 540 bankruptcy filings in July, down from 697 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 4,007 statewide, down 23.3% from 5,225 recorded through July 2020.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: