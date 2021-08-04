Boulder Chamber names Women Who Light the Community honorees

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has announced the 2021 recipients of Women Who Light the Community honors, which recognize women “who have made significant, innovative contributions to our community by addressing meaningful business, nonprofit, education, arts, and community needs.”

The honorees are:

Jacqueline Attlesey-Pries, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer,

Boulder Community Health.

Jan Burton, former Boulder city councilwoman.

Ana Karina Casas Ibarra, Promotoras de Salud program coordinator, El Centro AMISTAD; and Boulder’s Community Connector in Residence.

Berenice Garcia Tellez, Longmont economic sustainability specialist.

Annett James, president, Boulder County NAACP.

Janell Tarma Camposano, Emerging Youth award winner, Skyline High School.

The honorees are selected by the Boulder Chamber’s Business Women’s Leadership Group.