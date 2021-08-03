Medical field veteran joins SomaLogic as CFO

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc., a protein-analysis bioscience company that expects to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences II (Nasdaq: CMIIU), has hired Shaun Blakeman as the company’s new chief financial officer.
He takes over the role from Matthew Norkunas.
Most recently, Blakeman was chief financial officer at Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD). He has also had leadership roles at Medtronic Inc.
“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Blakeman to the SomaLogic team,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in a prepared statement. “His depth of experience as a financial executive across a range of medical technology companies materially strengthens our leadership team and will make an immediate impact as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc., a protein-analysis bioscience company that expects to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences II (Nasdaq: CMIIU), has hired Shaun Blakeman as the company’s new chief financial officer.
He takes over the role from Matthew Norkunas.
Most recently, Blakeman was chief financial officer at Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD). He has also had leadership roles at Medtronic Inc.
“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Blakeman to the SomaLogic team,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in a prepared statement. “His depth of experience as a financial executive across a range of medical technology companies materially strengthens our leadership team and will make an immediate impact as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!