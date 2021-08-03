Industrial supplier to relocate Brighton operations to Greeley

GREELEY — An industrial insulation company will relocate its Brighton operations to Greeley in an industrial building just purchased by Poudre Bay Capital LLC, a Windsor-based investment company.

Advanced Technologies Industrial Insulation Inc., which does business as ATI Insulation Inc., is headquartered in Grand Junction and has facilities in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas. It was founded in 2001 by brothers Scott and John Gordon. It specializes in industrial insulation operations, especially around the oil and gas industry. Its Brighton location was at 695 N. Seventh Ave.

Poudre Bay bought the industrial property at 2419 Sixth Ave. in Greeley for $950,000 from the heirs of Bernice Wolf. ATI simultaneously signed a lease for the 8,064-square-foot location, where it will base its Front Range operations.

ATI provides industrial insulation, scaffolding services, heat tracing and protection services.

Brian Smerud of Waypoint Real Estate represented the buyer/landlord. Ron Randel of Wheeler Properties represented the seller. Sam Dragan of CBRE represented the tenant.