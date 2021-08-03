Boulder self-storage facility fetches $23M in sale

BOULDER — The StorQuest Self Storage facility at 4790 Pearl St. in Boulder sold last month for nearly $23.4 million.
The seller, 4790 Pearl SP LLC, is a holding company affiliated with California self-storage management and development firm The William Warren Group.
Boulder Storage Owner LLC bought the roughly 60,000-square-foot facility. That organization is registered to the Atlanta address of commercial real estate brokerage and investment outfit CBRE Inc.
The building was constructed in 2019. The same year, the roughly three-acre Pearl Street property sold for $4.85 million, according to Boulder County real estate records.
