Smoker Friendly buys Louisiana tobacco group

BOULDER — The Cigarette Store LLC, which does business as Smoker Friendly, has acquired 21 Smoke ‘N GO LLC stores based in Abbeville, Louisiana.

The Cigarette Store will sell the Smoker Friendly private-label brands at the stores.

This is the fourth acquisition for TCS in the past 20 months, bringing the store count to 181 operating in eight states. Boulder-based TCS is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International and the largest tobacco-store retailer in the U.S. It operates a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site paylesscigarsandpipes.com.

“We are very excited about the stores and our opportunity in Louisiana,” CEO Terry Gallagher Jr. said in a press release. “We are actively pursuing additional acquisitions and are extremely bullish on our growth opportunities.”