Longmont Oktoberfest back in person next month

LONGMONT — Longmont’s ninth annual Oktoberfest celebration will be held in person Sept. 25 at Roosevelt Park.

The event, presented by the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, will feature more than 10 breweries, distilleries, cideries and food vendors, along with music and entertainment.

Entry is $10, and packages with drink vouchers are also available.

“We could not be more excited to bring back this event after such a difficult year for our community. What a fantastic way to not only reconnect, but to also be raising funds and awareness for both A Woman’s Work and LHBF,” LHBF development manager Megan Mahar said in a prepared statement. “As one of the first large Longmont festivals since 2020, we want to set a precedent for safety.”

Mahar said that enhanced cleaning protocols will be in place for the event, such as regular sanitizing of portable restroom door handles and common seating areas. Additional hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park.