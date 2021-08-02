Alpine Banks reports $15.7M in Q2 net income

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) reported net income of $15.7 million for the second quarter, up from $14.1 million for the same period a year ago.

The earnings amounted to $152.16 per basic Class A common share and $1.01 per basic Class B common share.

“Alpine performed well during the second quarter 2021,” Alpine Bank president and vice chairman Glen Jammaron said in a prepared statement. “The Colorado economy continues to perform well and that manifests itself in Alpine’s financial results. The Company has locations in many diverse and exciting markets within Colorado. We are well-served by operating in markets where people want to live and vacation.”

Alpine reported total assets of $5.8 billion, as of June 30, up 24.51% or $1.1 billion, from June 30, 2020.