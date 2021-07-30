Funding Friday: Ojala Group raises $6M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Westminster-based The Ojala Group , a commercial real estate customer design-builder, raised $6 million in equity. Its projects include the Coors Technology Center in Golden and The Collective in the Colorado Tech Center.

Woodbourne Capital Management International LP, a global real estate investment adviser headquartered in Boulder and Toronto, launched an indefinite equity funding round Thursday.

, a global real estate investment adviser headquartered in Boulder and Toronto, launched an indefinite equity funding round Thursday. Boulder biometric security firm IDmission LLC raised $1.8 million in equity and debt. Founded in 2011, IDmission developed a full suite of biometric identification technologies, machine learning systems and search abilities to help protect its customers’ data. It markets its technologies on a software-as-a-service model. Its customers include clients such as Western Union, Google, Thomson Reuters, IBM, Oracle, Facebook and more. IDmission had most recently closed a funding round in May 2020, when it raised $2.3 million.

