Former Vaisala U.S. HQ fully leased

LOUISVILLE — When Vaisala Inc., the United States subsidiary of a Finland-based provider of weather, environmental and industrial measurements, moved into its new headquarters last year, it left a rare vacancy at the Colorado Technology Center, the business park where its offices were previously located.

That vacancy is no more as the space at 246 S. Taylor Ave. is now fully leased, according to brokers with The Colorado Group Inc.

RealD Inc., a three-dimensional film technology company, and vending machine and kiosk operator Sugarloaf Interactive LLC, have each leased about 15,000 square feet.

The Colorado Group’s Neil Littmann, Layne McBride, and Scott Reichenberg were the listing brokers in the lease transaction.

“While the owners were disappointed to see Vaisala vacate the property after almost 15 years, they are thrilled to have these two great local tenants in the property,” Littmann said in a prepared statement.

Vaisala opened its new $16 million, 35,000-square-foot North American headquarters adjacent to the Colorado Tech Center business park last September.

