Anthesis hires sustainability packaging expert

BOULDER — Anthesis Consulting Inc., a Boulder-based consulting firm working with more than 1,000 companies to improve sustainability practices, has appointed Carolyn Klindt to the role of principal consultant for the analytics team. She will focus on sustainable packaging in North America, much as she did for Danone US Inc. and the former White Wave Food Co.

Carolyn Klindt

Klindt has more than 13 years of technical expertise in sustainable packaging and circular economy. She holds three design patents in packaging and launched the first beverage bottle made from renewable sugarcane in the United States. She has an MBA from the University of Denver and is based in Denver.

Prior to joining Anthesis, she was the packaging and circularity manager at Broomfield-based Danone. She advised on packaging sustainability topics including legislation, claims, design for recyclability, alternative materials, recycled content, and end of life infrastructure.

“I joined Anthesis to work with other passionate sustainability professionals, grow my knowledge base, and help businesses to become more resilient while creating less waste. Anthesis offers the best platform to engage with industry-leading clients to develop and deploy innovative packaging solutions at the largest scale,” Klindt said in a written statement.

Of the more than 1,000 companies for which Anthesis consults, 65 are members of the Fortune 500.

