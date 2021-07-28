Surna sees sales soar as firm returns to profitability

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, had a solid second quarter in 2021, posting the second highest revenue total in company history and returning to profitability.
According to preliminary quarterly results published Wednesday, Surna had sales of $4.5 million in the second quarter, up 168% over the same period last year. That sales figure is also nearly double what the company posted in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Adjusted net income was about $353,000 during the most recent quarter, a 174% increase over the same period last year.
“We are excited to report the second highest revenue in our company’s history and a return to profitability for Q2 2021 despite the challenges of operating in the pandemic environment over the past year,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a statement accompanying the preliminary results. “In August, Surna will celebrate its 15th year in business and we are pleased to see continued growth of the company and to be able to report these impressive financial results after reporting record [first quarter] bookings in April. We have seen increased sales traction this year, and we are well positioned to extend our leadership position as we continue to expand our product and service offerings.”
The positive momentum sent Surna’s stock price up 29.04% on Wednesday.
