Brighton commercial site sells for $3M

An 80-acre parcel leased to landscaping operations recently sold in the Brighton area. Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield.

BRIGHTON — A nearly 80-acre property off of Gun Club Road and Bromley Lane in Brighton recently changed hands for $3.05 million.

The property is home to 8,500 square feet of commercial space, fully leased to SiteOne Landscape Supply Co. and Red Truck Tree Farms Inc.

The seller of the site was Serfer Land Ventures LLC, an entity registered to a Fort Collins address associated with Red Truck Tree Farms.

Leger Investments LLC, an entity registered by Samuel Leger to a Denver address, bought the property and its water resources.

Cushman & Wakefield brokers Jared Goodman and Aki Palmer represented the seller.

“This was a very unique covered land play opportunity to acquire a sizable land parcel and buildings positioned in the path of growth that serves as a strategic location for the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the U.S. with an established regional farming tenant,” Goodman said in a prepared statement. “This asset enjoys stable income from both tenants who have remained committed to this rapidly growing area.”

