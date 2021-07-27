Next Frontier Brands hires ex-JCPenney exec

BOULDER — Next Frontier Brands Inc. has hired former JCPenney Co. Inc. chief financial officer Bill Wafford to serve in the same position with the Boulder-based umbrella company that includes health, wellness and beverage brands.

“I am thrilled to be joining Next Frontier Brands and its team of world-class executives,” Wafford said in a prepared statement. “Given its platform of CPG brands, global distribution footprint and proprietary technology, I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for revenue growth and free cash flow generation for Next Frontier Brands.”

Wafford’s resume includes stints as chief financial officer of Vitamin Shoppe and a partner in KPMG LLP.

