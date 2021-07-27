June sports betting falls from May, but was more than year prior

LAKEWOOD — Colorado sports gamblers bet nearly $230 million during June but less than the month prior, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming monthly report.

The total handle for June 2021 was $229,764,688, nearly an 8% decrease over the total handle of the prior month, May 2021. Total taxes collected in June from sports betting wagers was $1,186,454.

Year-over-year, wagers in June were up $38.1 million from June 2020.

The top three sports for sports betting for the month of June were led by basketball with $74.8 million in bets being placed. Second was baseball with $54.5 million, and third was parlays/combinations with $33.9 million.

The full report can be found here.

