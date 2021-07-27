Johnstown Heights begins accepting patients from public

Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health is located in the former Clear View Behavioral Health hospital. The facility has new owners, new staff and new operations. BizWest file photo

JOHNSTOWN — A new behavioral health center with new owners and new staff has opened in the space previously operated by a center that the state shut down in 2020.

Summit BHC, a Franklin, Tennessee-based provider of behavioral-health and addiction-treatment services with two facilities in Colorado, has opened Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health LLC at 4770 Larimer Parkway. The facility was purchased in December, opened for first patients in May and as of Monday began accepting patients from the public.

Daniel Krasner, executive vice president of business development for Summit, said it’s all new.

“We didn’t reopen,” he said. “None of the same doctors or technicians are there. It’s a new operation.” He said the entire staff is new.

Summit has been operating since 2013. It’s CEO, Brent Turner, and president, Jon O’Shaughnessy, have each been in behavioral-health treatment operations for 30 years.

Summit has 24 facilities, including Peak View Behavioral Health in Colorado Springs.

Johnstown Heights will provide a range of treatment services, including mental-health crisis intervention, inpatient treatment, medication management and intensive therapy for mental-health issues. Johnstown Heights will also treat substance-use disorder through a continuum of care, including medically managed detox and inpatient services. The facility has 92 beds that will serve adults, children and adolescents.

“The addition of Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health allows Summit to continue providing quality, affordable mental health and substance use disorder treatment to the residents of Colorado,” Turner said in a written statement. “This is an exciting expansion for us as we grow our services and reach more people in need of quality behavioral health services.”

The previous owners of the Johnstown facility, Clearview Behavioral Health, was cited repeatedly by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for treatment violations. After 85 violations, CDPHE revoked Clearview’s license. The building sat empty starting in September last year. Summit bought the building in December for $29.25 million.

“We purchased an empty building,” Krasner said. He cited Summit’s track record of running quality facilities. “We stay in compliance [with the law.] We have the right staff in place, and good leadership.”

Krasner said the operation has been accredited by the Joint Commission. Krasner explained that treatment facilities need a certain number of treatment charts before they can be accredited. Johnstown Heights began taking self-paying patients in May in order to achieve a status that permits acceptance of Medicare and Medicaid patients. As of Monday, the fully accredited facility was able to begin accepting patients from the public.

Krasner said Summit plans to be an active member of the community and earn the respect of patients and community.

