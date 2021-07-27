Haas Foundation provides FRCC with manufacturing scholarships

LONGMONT — The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Front Range Community College $17,500 in grants to support student scholarships and other program needs at the college’s Center for Integrated Manufacturing.

The scholarships will help students prepare for jobs in the manufacturing industry, including in precision machining.

The shortage of skilled machinists in the state — and across the U.S. — has reached a critical level, according to FRCC machining faculty member George Deeb. “I get at least three emails a week from local employers who are looking for employees. Every one of our students who wants a job upon completion of the program gets one.”

“Many of our students would not be able to complete this program without these funds,” Deeb said in a written statement. “This donation makes a huge difference to them. Many of them get jobs with flexible hours before they even complete the program, so they can finish their classes and earn money at the same time.”

The Gene Haas Foundation has been providing funding for FRCC’s manufacturing scholarships since 2015. The total amount awarded to the college to date is now $118,500.

FRCC’s Center for Integrated Manufacturing, located in Longmont, is the college’s home for its four advanced manufacturing programs. Created to meet the evolving needs of next-generation manufacturing technologies, the center provides industry-focused education and hands-on training for modern-day manufacturing workers.

