Weld County scoops up last piece of the Grainery site

GREELEY — Weld County is now the owner of a 102-acre parcel on O Street, a site that was the final portion of the Grainery site available for sale.

The Grainery was planned in the early 2010s as mixed-use development on nearly 700 acres at the former Monfort Inc. feedlots and headquarters west of U.S. Highway 85, but the property’s owners, a group of Colorado Springs investors called Greeley Land Fund LLC, ultimately opted to sell off portions of the site piecemeal to users such as Hungenberg Produce Co. and a subsidiary of Western Oilfields Supply Co.

Operators of the Greeley Land Fund “we’re going to take it through the master planning process, but [the initial proposal, which included residential, commercial and industrial elements] was really bigger and more than the market or city could deal with,” according to Mark Bradley of Realtec Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., who brokered the deal between the seller and the county. “That led to the strategy of just selling off the pieces to various entities with the last piece being this 102 acres.”

Weld County, which has its administrative offices next to the site, paid just over $4.1 million for the last unsold lot, property records show.

The plan is for the county to “land-bank it for their future needs,” Bradley said.

The sale included several dozen water taps and raw water rights.

“It’s been a long project, so it’s nice to sell it,” Bradley said of the site and the abandoned Grainery project.

“It makes sense for the county to own it,” he said. “It may spur some additional development out there.”

The area around O Street has long been a target for economic development. The city annexed the Grainery site in 2013 in anticipation of growth there.

In addition to the county administration offices, the area is home to other public buildings such as the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, detention center and motor vehicle registration office. Island Grove Park, home to the Greeley Stampede, is just south of the site and several business and industrial parks are within a few miles.

