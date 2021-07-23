Funding Friday: Moxxie Ventures raises $85M for venture fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisings by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Sovrn Holdings Inc., a Boulder-based publishing-technology company, raised $468,951 in options, warrants and other rights to acquire security. The date of first sale was July 12.

Eldorado Natural Resources Fund LP, a Boulder-based pooled investment fund, has raised $6,075,000 in equity, according to an amended Form D filing. The date of first sale was June 18, 2019, and the total offering amount is indefinite.

Moxxie Ventures II LP, a Boulder venture-capital fund, raised $85 million in pooled-investment-fund interests. The date of first sale was May 18.

BV Partners Opportunity Fund LLC, a Boulder venture-capital fund, seeks to raise $1.5 million. The date of first sale has yet to occur for the offering, which is for pooled-investment-fund interests.

Bolder Surgical Holdings Inc., a Louisville-based medical-device developer, has raised $225,000 in options, warrants and other rights to acquire securities, according to an amended Form D filing, with the date of first sale occurring Dec. 18, 2020.

Quinn Foods LLC, a Boulder-based company that makes natural and organic snacks, has raised $10 million in equity, with the date of first sale July 1. The company’s products are sold in more than 7,000 stores nationwide, including major retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and Wegmans.