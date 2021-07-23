DMC reverses 2020 Q2 loss, but misses estimates

BROOMFIELD — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), which suffered losses in the second quarter of 2020, was once again in the black last quarter, but the company missed on its second-quarter estimates for earnings and revenue.
The oilfield services provider posted net income of $1.7 million, or 10 cents per share, on revenue of $65.4 million in the period, missing analysts’ estimates of net income of 14 cents per share. Revenues were more than 7% lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Sales were more than 50% better than during the same period last year and up 18% over the first quarter of 2021.
“The sales growth versus both prior periods is attributable to the accelerating recovery of the energy industry, which drove improved demand for well perforating systems at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business,” the company said in a statement accompanying its quarterly earnings report. “The results also reflect increased order shipments at NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business.”
The company’s stock tumbled about 11.3% Friday.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), which suffered losses in the second quarter of 2020, was once again in the black last quarter, but the company missed on its second-quarter estimates for earnings and revenue.
The oilfield services provider posted net income of $1.7 million, or 10 cents per share, on revenue of $65.4 million in the period, missing analysts’ estimates of net income of 14 cents per share. Revenues were more than 7% lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Sales were more than 50% better than during the same period last year and up 18% over the first quarter of 2021.
“The sales growth versus both prior periods is attributable to the accelerating recovery of the energy industry, which drove improved demand for well perforating systems at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business,” the company said in a statement accompanying its quarterly earnings report. “The results also reflect increased order shipments at NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business.”
The company’s stock tumbled about 11.3% Friday.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!