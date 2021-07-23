Bluebird Botanicals acquires CBD product maker

LOUISVILLE — Bluebird Botanicals, a Louisville CBD and hemp extract manufacturer, has purchased Denver-based CBD product maker Precision Botanicals.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase gives Bluebird, a trade name for Gaia Botanicals LLC, access to Precion’s Oregon hemp processing facility.

“Bluebird has been an industry leader since its founding, and this acquisition further solidifies our position as a world-renowned hemp extract company that is committed to the highest standards of product quality and intently focused on human wellness,” Bluebird CEO Brandon Beatty said in a prepared statement. “We believe the combination of Bluebird’s brand recognition and customer-centric approach with Precision’s science-driven model will lift both brands to new heights.”

In addition to the acquisition, Bluebird announced this week the receipt of an undisclosed investment from private equity firm Juggernaut Capital Partners.

