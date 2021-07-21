Denver grants first cannabis delivery license to Strawberry Fields

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

By Eric Heinz

Ever had one of those lazy days where you don’t want to get off the couch, even to buy cannabis? Soon, you won’t have to.

Strawberry Fields, a marijuana cultivation company with five Colorado dispensaries, including one at 3453 S. Yosemite St., was awarded Denver’s first cannabis delivery license Tuesday.

“I think it’s going to open up a lot of different avenues and outlets, more availability for our (medical cannabis) patients and consumers,” said Ethan Shean, chief retail operations officer for Strawberry Fields.

The service will not be immediately available, however.

Retail cannabis outlets must contract with companies that have obtained a cannabis transportation license, and none of those have been issued, although city officials told BusinessDen those applications could be approved within the next couple weeks.

Shean said the ability to deliver products will help Strawberry Fields connect with homebound medical cannabis patients and to people who have limited transportation.

“That is part of the inclusion that we want,” Shean said. “The customers and the patients who may not have access to come to one of our locations could be patients who rely on public transportation. We want to be accessible and convenient.”

Strawberry Fields opened in 2010 as a medical dispensary before adding recreational sales when it became legal in Colorado. The company is in communication with a few people who have applied for cannabis transportation licenses, Shean said.

State law governs how much cannabis can purchased per day, which is up to one ounce of “flower” per person or eight grams of concentrate with more than 800 milligrams of THC.

The city of Denver will only allow people who qualify as a “social equity applicant” to apply for medical and retail cannabis transportation licenses until July 1, 2024. Transporters can contract with multiple cannabis stores for their services. Deliveries must take place between 8 a.m. and midnight.

Existing retail and medical cannabis stores must contract with transportation licensees until July 1, 2024. After that, licensed dispensaries will be able to conduct deliveries themselves.

Social equity program cannabis retailers and transporters are people who lived in an underserved Colorado census-designated tract for 15 years or more, or they or their family members were convicted of a marijuana offense when it was illegal, or their household income did not exceed 50% of the area median income within the year prior to applying to the program.

Shean said with the trends in retail changing, this could be a windfall for the cannabis industry in Denver.

“E-commerce is becoming pretty huge,” Shean said. “Through the pandemic, we saw delivery services explode.”