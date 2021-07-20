Quinn Foods raises $10M

LOUISVILLE — Organic food company Quinn Foods LLC, which operates under the trade name Quinn Snacks, has raised $10 million in equity funding, according to documents filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Quinn Snacks makes pretzels and popcorn sourced “farm-to-bag” using natural, organic and non-GMO ingredients.
This comes on the heels of a $3 million equity round Quinn Snacks closed in August 2020.
The company’s products are sold in more than 7,000 stores nationwide, including major retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and Wegmans. They also retail online at places like Thrive Market, HungryRoot and Imperfect Foods.
Representatives for Quinn Snacks did not respond to requests for comment.
