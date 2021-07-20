Greeley city manager resigns after 22 years

GREELEY — Another of the longtime city managers in Northern Colorado has stepped down. Greeley city manager Roy Otto has submitted his resignation after serving for 22 years with the city, 16 as city manager.

In departing, Otto joins Fort Collins city manager Darin Atteberry, who resigned to take a position with Elevations Credit Union. In October 2020, Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam retired.

Otto started with the city in 1999 as assistant city manager after returning to his home state upon earning a master’s degree in public administration and working in Florida; he was appointed to his current role in 2005.

Under his watch, the city experienced unprecedented population growth, constructed buildings such as the downtown hotel and conference center, fire stations No. 1 and 6, and the remodel of station 2, built City Center South and passed voter-approved funding for infrastructure improvements. In 2011, Otto was named City Manager of the Year by the Colorado City & County Management Association.

“As I approach completing my 16th year as city manager, and 22 years with the city, I believe now is the time for me to transition to another chapter of my life,” Otto said. “While I don’t know exactly what this next chapter entails, I know that I am being called in a different direction. This 22 years of service to my adopted hometown has been the highest honor of my career.”

Mayor John Gates, who also worked with Otto during a 25-year career with the Greeley Police Department, said Otto’s steady hand as a competent and capable leader shined through, particularly in dealing with crises such as the Great Recession of 2008, flooding in 2013, and the ongoing pandemic.

“Roy served the city with honor and distinction,” he said. “He always had the city’s best interests at heart in leading the city, and I appreciated his even-keeled approach, approachability and sense of humor in addition to his ongoing commitment to the city.”

Otto’s last day as city manager will be Aug. 18, but he will remain available to help transition leadership as requested.

The council is in the process of taking the next steps that include consideration of an appointment of an interim city manager and the search for the next city manager.

As noted in a press release from the city, Otto’s accomplishments include:

Achieving Community Excellence Program to build city partnerships.

GTown Promise and Bright Futures to provide college scholarships for Greeley and Weld County high school graduates.

Regional Communities Initiative; Regional Water Strat Ops; Hach Center.

Downtown Hotel and Conference Center.

City Center South; Remodel of City Hall and City Center North; New Fire Station #1, #6 and remodel of Station #2.

Leprino Foods Facility.

Keep Greeley Moving voter-approved initiative to fund infrastructure improvements.

Broadband Taskforce and ultimate transition to private-sector solution.

Quality of Life initiative and related projects.

Public Safety initiative and related projects.

Imagine Greeley Initiative and related projects to update the city’s comprehensive planning.

Body cameras for police officers.

Organizational development through department assessments and realignment.

Created Communications & Engagement Department.

Created Open Space and Natural Lands Division.

Terry Ranch Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project.

Re-established Greeley Fire Department from the Union Colony Fire Rescue Authority.

Supported construction of the Poudre River Learning Center.

Greeley Unexpected Campaign & myGreeley Campaign.

2011 Colorado City & County Management Association City Manager of the Year.

“You Otto Know” video features – 3CMA National Award.

Otto will lead off BizWest’s Confluence water conference Thursday with opening remarks at 7:30 a.m.

