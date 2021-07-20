California investors trade Heritage Park Apartments in Fort Collins for $42M

FORT COLLINS — The Heritage Park Apartments community in Fort Collins changed hands this month from one California real investment outfit to another.

Bridge Partners Ltd., a Northern California real estate private equity investment firm, used holding company US Housing Partners II LP to sell off the Heritage Circle complex for $42 million.

The buyer, according to Larimer County real estate records, was CR Heritage Park Communities LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based ColRich California Realty Inc.

Heritage Park was built in 1978 and has 182 units, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhomes.

The community last traded in 1999 for just over $6 million, county records show.

