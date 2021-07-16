Viridian Therapeutics adds exec to board

BOULDER — Biotech company Viridian Therapeutics (NYSE: VRDN) has appointed Jennifer K. Moses to its board of directors, according to documents filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moses is currently the chief financial officer for GI Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company. She has also served as a partner at Rankin McKenzie LLC and Deloitte.

Moses will be compensated with an annual cash retainer of $55,000 and the option to purchase 25,000 shares of Viridian stock.

