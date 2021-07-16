Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining



Scout Clean Energy hires new CFO

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a renewable power development company, has hired industry veteran John Clapp to serve as chief financial officer.

Most recently, Clapp was managing partner at Citigroup Inc.’s Global Power Team.

“Our business continues to grow rapidly and is successfully diversifying its asset portfolio across renewables technologies and storage and this is the right time for us to bolster our senior bench,” Scout CEO Michael Rucker said in a prepared statement.

