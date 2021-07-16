Oskar Blues founder to advise cannabis firm

DENVER — Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery, has taken a leadership advisory role helping with strategic growth initiatives at Denver-based Veritas Fine Cannabis, a trade name used by Carrick-Harvest LLC.
‘From the first time we met Dale, I was amazed with the similarities in his early days at Oskar Blues and our more recent experience at Veritas,” Veritas managing partner Mike Leibowitz said in a prepared statement. “Dale maintained company culture and quality as he grew Oskar Blues into a household name. Maintaining our unique company culture is paramount as we work to build Veritas Fine Cannabis into the same.”
Katechis’ role will be to help Veritas “to remain independent and committed to growing craft cannabis of the highest quality,” according to a company news release.
“The extra attention and detail the Veritas team gives its plants to ensure consistent freshness and flavor reminds me of the craft culture at Oskar Blues. We were obsessed with brewing distinctive, in-your-face beers and educating drinkers about the advantages of cans, while others in the industry seemed more worried about how many cases of beer they could sell,” he said in the release. “I am looking forward to helping Veritas in a similar way — as the cannabis industry consolidates, standing up to corporate cannabis in favor of flavor will be our priority.”
