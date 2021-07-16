Home » Industry News » Economy & Economic Development



Nonprofit files suit against Colorado’s paid family leave

A nonprofit based in Grand Junction is suing to stop Colorado’s paid family leave program before it even starts, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The suit from Public Trust Institute comes on the heels of Colorado voters passing the Colorado Paid Family and Medical Leave Program in 2020.

