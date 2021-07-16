Funding Friday: Boulder cannabis startup launches $8M round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Corsica Innovations Inc ., a Boulder cannabis startup, launched an $8 million debt and options funding round. It has already raised $5.72 million. It had raised $4.5 million in previous funding rounds. The company is developing a product called Leaf, a smart home appliance that lets users grow cannabis, as well as other plants, food or herbs, in an automated and controlled environment.

Louisville institutional real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital raised $5.8 million through selling membership interests in a limited liability company. It raised the capital through the entity Scenic Woods Acquisitions LLC . On its website, Four Mile Capital identifies itself as a privately-owned institutional real estate investment firm that focuses on Class A, B and C multifamily housing assets in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Delta-v Capital , a Boulder secondary liquidity investment firm that focuses on technology companies, raised $3 million in pooled investment fund interests.

Rebel Oaks , a planned Brighton nonprofit inpatient facility for sex trafficking survivors, launched a $2.25 million equity round. It has raised $100,500 so far.

Odyssey Energy Solutions, a Boulder company that helps energy companies secure funding for small grid development projects, raised $1.74 million in equity.

