E Source names new CEO

BOULDER — Data science company E Source has appointed Ted Schultz as CEO, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.

His tenure will begin Aug. 1. Schultz is replacing Wayne Greenberg, who is retiring.

Schultz is currently president of data science at E Source. Previously, he was CEO of Trove Predictive Data Science, which was acquired by E Source in February 2020.

“It’s an honor to lead a company that’s making a real difference by helping utilities and cities redefine what it means to be customer-centric and use data to accelerate growth, innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization,” Schultz said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to bring E Source’s unique capabilities together and help accelerate positive, sustainable industry change in partnership with our utility and city clients.”

