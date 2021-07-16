E Source names new CEO

BOULDER — Data science company E Source has appointed Ted Schultz as CEO, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.
His tenure will begin Aug. 1. Schultz is replacing Wayne Greenberg, who is retiring.
Schultz is currently president of data science at E Source. Previously, he was CEO of Trove Predictive Data Science, which was acquired by E Source in February 2020.
“It’s an honor to lead a company that’s making a real difference by helping utilities and cities redefine what it means to be customer-centric and use data to accelerate growth, innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization,” Schultz said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to bring E Source’s unique capabilities together and help accelerate positive, sustainable industry change in partnership with our utility and city clients.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Data science company E Source has appointed Ted Schultz as CEO, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.
His tenure will begin Aug. 1. Schultz is replacing Wayne Greenberg, who is retiring.
Schultz is currently president of data science at E Source. Previously, he was CEO of Trove Predictive Data Science, which was acquired by E Source in February 2020.
“It’s an honor to lead a company that’s making a real difference by helping utilities and cities redefine what it means to be customer-centric and use data to accelerate growth, innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization,” Schultz said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to bring E Source’s unique capabilities together and help accelerate positive, sustainable industry change in partnership with our utility and city clients.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!