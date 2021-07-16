Colorado unemployment rate flat in June, ticks up in Boulder Valley, NoCo

DENVER — The unemployment rate across the state of Colorado remained flat from May to June but ticked up slightly in each county in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate last month was 6.2% or 35th best in the nation, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Boulder and Larimer counties recorded the lowest non-seasonally adjusted June rates at 5.5% of the workforce unemployed. That’s up from 4.8% in May in Boulder County and 4.9% in Larimer County. The state does not provide county-level seasonally adjusted figures.
Broomfield’s June rate was slightly higher at 5.6%, up from 5.1% in May.
Weld County’s rate cracked the 6% mark in June, posting a rate of 6.5%. That’s up from 5.9% in May.
Statewide, the private industry sectors with significant job gains in June were leisure and hospitality, with about 5,300 new jobs, and professional and business services, which added about 3,300 jobs.
Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.7 to 33.9 hours, while average hourly earnings increased from $30.35 to $31.58, more than $1 more than the national average of $30.40.
Despite trailing much of the nation in unemployment rate, Colorado has reason to be optimistic about its labor participation rate, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said.
The labor force participation rate was 68.5% in June, just below the pre-pandemic February 2020 labor force participation rate of 68.7%, according to state data.
Labor force participation has “rapidly recovered compared to most of the nation,” Gedney said.
As the economy rebounds, many employers, particularly in the hospitality industry, have bemoaned their inability to lure employees back to work.
“I’m sure there are pockets of the state and various industries that are having difficulties” filling open jobs, Gedney said, but there’s not much evidence state and federal unemployment programs are causing people to sit home.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — The unemployment rate across the state of Colorado remained flat from May to June but ticked up slightly in each county in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate last month was 6.2% or 35th best in the nation, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Boulder and Larimer counties recorded the lowest non-seasonally adjusted June rates at 5.5% of the workforce unemployed. That’s up from 4.8% in May in Boulder County and 4.9% in Larimer County. The state does not provide county-level seasonally adjusted figures.
Broomfield’s June rate was slightly higher at 5.6%, up from 5.1% in May.
Weld County’s rate cracked the 6% mark in June, posting a rate of 6.5%. That’s up from 5.9% in May.
Statewide, the private industry sectors with significant job gains in June were leisure and hospitality, with about 5,300 new jobs, and professional and business services, which added about 3,300 jobs.
Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.7 to 33.9 hours, while average hourly earnings increased from $30.35 to $31.58, more than $1 more than the national average of $30.40.
Despite trailing much of the nation in unemployment rate, Colorado has reason to be optimistic about its labor participation rate, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said.
The labor force participation rate was 68.5% in June, just below the pre-pandemic February 2020 labor force participation rate of 68.7%, according to state data.
Labor force participation has…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!