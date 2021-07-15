Technology, consumer goods companies eyeing Broomfield, Boulder counties for hundreds of new jobs

DENVER — The U.S. Highway 36 corridor could soon see hundreds of new jobs as the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved millions of dollars of performance-based tax incentives for a trio of yet-to-be-identified companies eyeing Broomfield and Boulder counties for expansion.

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

The region could soon have another firm in the burgeoning electric-vehicle battery space, joining companies such as Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) and Solid Power Inc.

Going by the pseudonym of Project 14er, this company is targeting Louisville for “a research and development facility to develop batteries that will compete with those produced by well-known electric vehicle companies such as Tesla,” according to Michelle Hadwiger, OEDIT deputy director and director of global business development.

A company executive who introduced himself only as James said Project 14er needs a dry climate for production and access to a rich talent pool for recruitment.

“We appreciate the draw of Colorado and want to be here,” he said.

The Economic Development Commission approved Project 14er for more than $4.6 million in tax credits over eight years in exchange for a pledge to create 188 jobs at an average annual wage of $97,819.

The company’s goals are in “alignment with key industry development objectives and the governor’s electric vehicle and greenhouse gas reduction plans,” Hadwiger said.

Project Windward, a Colorado-based consumer goods company, is experiencing “tremendous growth” and is “looking to base a new digital commerce team to support its expanding online retail sales,” Hadwiger said.

The commission approved more than $12.5 million in tax incentives over eight years, and Project Windward plans to create 625 jobs that pay an average of $112,880 per year.

The company has large operations in Massachusetts and Ohio and is considering both of those locations in addition to Broomfield, a Project Windward representative named Ted told the commissioners.

The EDC also approved incentives for a company that uses the pseudonym Project Baseball.

That company provides crime and fraud intelligence solutions for mobile devices to customers that include law enforcement, carriers, and insurers, according to an OEDIT memo.

It is considering Denver or Boulder counties for its new headquarters.

The commission granted Project Baseball’s request for $158,902 in tax credits over eight years and pledged to create 21 jobs that pay an average annual salary of $114,510.

A Project Baseball executive told the commission that he’s also considering San Diego — 80% of the company’s growth is in the California market — for the new headquarters, but his first choice would be Colorado.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC