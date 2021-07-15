Louisville real estate investment firm raises $5.8M

LOUISVILLE — A real estate investment firm raised more than $5.8 million through selling membership interests in a limited liability company, according to documents filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The entity that raised the funds, Scenic Woods Acquisitions LLC, is registered to the same address as the real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital, at 400 McCaslin Blvd. Suite 207.
On its website, Four Mile Capital identifies itself as a privately-owned institutional real estate investment firm that focuses on Class A, B and C multifamily housing assets in the Rocky Mountain Region.
Representatives for Four Mile Capital could not be reached for comment.
