For many local businesses, COVID not as bad as feared

By  — 

As Colorado’s economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are showing strong signs of recovery, the Colorado Sun reports.

Encouraging signs include growing membership in local chambers of commerce and an increase in new entity filings.

