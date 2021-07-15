Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Colorado Springs hotel to become affordable housing

A Dallas-based developer has proposed to convert a Motel 6 in Colorado Springs into affordable housing, the Gazette reports.

The project would turn the hotel into 117 studio apartments.

