Ball to build new can manufacturing plants in UK, Russia

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) is planning to build a pair of new infinitely recyclable aluminium beverage packaging packaging plants in Russia and the United Kingdom.

The plants in Ulyanovsk and Northamptonshire are expected to break ground this year and will pump out billions of cans per year by 2023, Ball said in a news release.

“With the demand for our infinitely recyclable aluminium packaging growing fast in an expanding number of categories, we are acting now to support our customers in the U.K. and Russia,” Ball’s president of Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Carey Causey, said in the release. “The pandemic and changing consumption patterns mean that consumers are enjoying more of their favourite beverages at home and on-the-go and want to buy products in packages that they know will be recycled and can contribute to a truly circular economy.”

