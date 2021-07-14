Outside acquires multiple cycling brands

BOULDER — Outside has acquired the biking website Pinkbike along with its sister brands Trailforks and CyclingTips, it announced Wednesday in a news release.
Pinkbike is a mountain-bike-focused, video-centric website based in British Columbia. It attracts more than 700 million annual pageviews, according to the news release. Cycling Tips is focused on road biking and racing. Trailforks is a GPS trail database that has more than 300,000 mountain biking routes and more than 6 million users.
“This acquisition is a key moment in fulfilling our mission to build a vibrant home where active lifestyle participants will discover a wide range of content and tools to fuel their adventures,” Outside CEO Robin Thurston said in a prepared statement. “As a lifelong cyclist, I’m a huge fan of these brands.”
This represents continued expansion for Outside. In February, the former Outside Integrated Media, including the iconic Outside magazine, and several other brands were acquired by the Boulder-based Pocket Outdoor Media. Pocket then changed its name to Outside.
