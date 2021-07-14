Hupp takes post on Intuit’s advisory board

LOVELAND — Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the maker of QuickBooks, TurboTax and other software, has named Brooke Hupp of Mueller Pye & Associates CPA to the company’s U.S. Accountant Council advisory board.

Intuit’s software is used by more than 100 million accounting professionals, small businesses and consumers worldwide.

Hupp is director of client accounting at Mueller Pye & Associates CPA. She’ll be one of 16 council members to advise Intuit on new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses. She has more than 20 years of accounting experience.

“We are excited to have Brooke on our council,” Ted Callahan, leader of the QuickBooks Accountant Business, Small Business and Self-Employed Group at Intuit, said in a press statement. “As an accounting professional who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Brooke will be a critical member of our advisory board. She will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of accounting professionals across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small business and self-employed clients.”

Hupp said she is looking forward to participating on the council. “I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and accounting evolves, especially as more of our work becomes automated and we become more focused on value-added, advisory services that help small businesses prosper.”

