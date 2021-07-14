Boulder cannabis startup launches $8M funding round

BOULDER — Cannabis startup Corsica Innovations Inc. launched an $8 million funding round Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
It has already raised $5.72 million.
The company is raising the funds through debt and options.
Corsica Innovations is currently developing a product called Leaf, a smart home appliance that lets users grow cannabis, as well as other plants, food or herbs, in an automated and controlled environment.
The Leaf appliance controls the grow environment, soil nutrients, lighting, pH and humidity. It connects to users’ smartphones to allow them to control the grow remotely. According to Leaf’s website, the company is currently accepting preorders.
Corsica Innovations, which was founded in 2015, had raised $4.5 million in previous funding rounds.
